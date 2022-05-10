Hulu Cancels “Dollface” After Two Seasons

In some sad news, Variety is reporting that Hulu has canceled comedy series Dollface after a two season run.

What’s Happening:

premiered on Hulu in 2019, and was renewed for a second season in January 2020. However, production on the second season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second season was released in its entirety back in February.

Season 2 followed Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

The show received mixed reviews from critics, with the two seasons averaging a 54% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it does have a 78% audience approval rating.

