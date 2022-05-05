Hulu Original Series ‘Maggie’ Announces Release Date

Hulu's original series Maggie now officially has a premiere date.
What's Happening:
- The Hulu original series Maggie will premiere all its episodes on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022.
- Maggie is written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull.
Official Synopsis:
- Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming…
Cast:
- Rebecca Rittenhouse
- David Del Rio
- Nichole Sakura
- Leonardo Nam,
- Angelique Cabral
- Ray Ford
- Chloe Bridges
- Kerri Kenney
- Chris Elliott