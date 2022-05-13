American Idol, The Bachelor, Shark Tank, and Other Non-Scripted Programs Renewed at ABC

ABC has renewed a wide variety of their reality TV shows for an additional season today, including American Idol, The Bachelor, America's Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
American Idol:
- American Idol has been renewed for a sixth season on ABC, according to Deadline.
- It’s not yet clear if the judging trio of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will return for the new season, however they generally don’t sign up until later in the summer.
- The announcement comes ahead of the season finale on May 22nd.
- ABC touted the ratings success of American Idol, calling it its number one show this season in total viewers, and it’s up 15% over last season among adults 18-49 after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.
- The renewal comes at an important time for unscripted series on ABC following the announcement that Dancing with the Stars will move to Disney+ from next season – making Idol an even more crucial format for the network.
- The series is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, which is part of Sony-owned Industrial Media and is hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
The Bachelor:
- The Bachelor has been renewed for an impressive 27th season, according to Deadline.
- Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss is the franchise’s grand poobah.
- No casting information for the season has been announced.
America’s Funniest Home Videos:
- According to Deadline, America’s Funniest Home Videos is set to return for its 33rd season.
- Alfonso Ribeiro returns as host on the Vin Di Bona Productions-produced series, which is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC.
- AFV is also increasing the weekly prize amounts in season 33, doubling the first place cash prize to $20,000, second place to $6,000, and third place to $4,000.
Shark Tank:
- Shark Tank is back for its 14th season.
- The long-running business format, which is based on a Japanese format, is going live for its premiere for the first time ever.
- All of the sharks are expected to be back in the series, which comes from MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune:
- The Celebrity version of long-running game show Wheel of Fortune will return for a third season.
- Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the series welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million.
- All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
- It is produced by Sony Pictures Television.
- One possible returning show that is yet to be announced is Supermarket Sweep, which Deadline understands hasn’t been canceled but it’s not clear whether it will come back for a third season.
- Earlier this year, ABC canceled unscripted series including Match Game, Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler and When Nature Calls.