New Star Wars Republic Trooper Figure Coming to shopDisney May 16

With Star Wars fans preparing to head back to a galaxy far, far away on Disney+ later this month, shopDisney will have a brand new action figure for collectors to order tomorrow.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The shopDisney twitter account shared a look at the new Star Wars Republic Trooper figure from Hasbro’s Kenner line, paying homage to the vintage toys.

Republic Trooper Action Figure reporting for duty on Monday. https://t.co/ojRO3gIml5 pic.twitter.com/kxq6cQKyOr — shopDisney (@shopDisney) May 15, 2022

According to the toy’s packaging, the Republic Trooper, from the Old Republic, has never before been offered as a figure.

The new figure will be available on shopDisney tomorrow, Monday, May 16th.

You can find all of the Star Wars products on shop Disney here .

