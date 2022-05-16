A fan favorite destination at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Pandora – The World of Avatar. The beautiful land has lush, bioluminescent plants, floating mountains, exotic cuisine and merchandise of course! Casual, comfortable and designed for humans, a wondrous new collection celebrating the land is now available on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

One of the most beautiful places you can visit at Walt Disney World is Pandora – The World of Avatar

, we can feel like we’ve traveled to Pandora! A new collection of apparel and accessories has arrived on shopDisney that highlights all of the amazing elements of the land including its beautiful colors, unique structure and even its native people, the Na’vi.

Among the new items featured are: Umbrella Jackets Loungefly Backpack PopSocket Throw

The Pandora – The World of Avatar collection is available on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$80.00

A link to individual items can be found below.

Pandora – The World of Avatar Bomber Jacket for Adults

Pandora – The World of Avatar Light-Up Loungefly Backpack

Pandora – The World of Avatar Zip Hoodie Jacket for Adults

Pandora – The World of Avatar Throw

Pandora – The World of Avatar Umbrella

Pandora – The World of Avatar Backpack

Pandora: The World of Avatar Rainbow PopGrip by PopSockets

