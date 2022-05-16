A fan favorite destination at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Pandora – The World of Avatar. The beautiful land has lush, bioluminescent plants, floating mountains, exotic cuisine and merchandise of course! Casual, comfortable and designed for humans, a wondrous new collection celebrating the land is now available on shopDisney.
- One of the most beautiful places you can visit at Walt Disney World isn’t even on this planet! Ok, ok, of course we can’t really leave Earth, but thanks to imagineers at Disney and the creative minds behind Avatar, we can feel like we’ve traveled to Pandora!
- A new collection of apparel and accessories has arrived on shopDisney that highlights all of the amazing elements of the land including its beautiful colors, unique structure and even its native people, the Na’vi.
- The Pandora – The World of Avatar collection is available on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$80.00
- A link to individual items can be found below.
ICYMI – More Pandora News:
- Pandora – The World of Avatar recently celebrated its 5th anniversary! To commemorate the occasion, new T-shirt designs debuted at Walt Disney World.
- Director James Cameron is taking audiences back to Pandora for the second movie in the Avatar series and the studio recently released the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.