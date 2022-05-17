Latest Disneyland Paris Refurbishment Schedule Shows Postponed Reopenings for La Cabane des Robinson, Les Mystères du Nautilus

According to the latest Disneyland Paris resort refurbishment schedule, reopenings for La Cabane des Robinson and Les Mystères du Nautilus have been delayed while short refurbs for Hyperspace Mountain and RC Racer are also on the docket.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has just released its latest refurbishment schedule update.

Notably, while La Cabane des Robinson and Les Mystères du Nautilus were both originally set to reopen on May 31st, both returns have been postponed with no new dates given.

Meanwhile, Star Wars

The long closed ‘it’s a small world’ is also not open.

Here’s the current Disneyland Paris refurbishment schedule: Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain : Closed from May 30, 2022 to June 10, 2022 RC Racer: Closed from June 13, 2022 to June 17, 2022 La Cabane des Robinson : Reopening postponed to a later date Les Mystères du Nautilus : Reopening postponed to a later date ' it's a small world ' : still closed



More Disneyland Paris News:

With Avengers Campus some of the cast costumes

Speaking of Avengers Campus, Disneyland Paris also recently released a TV spot

Lastly, if you haven’t seen the video of Mickey Mouse lighting up the Eiffel Tower in celebration of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary, do yourself a favor and watch it now