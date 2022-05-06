Mickey Lights Up the Eiffel Tower for the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, they are celebrating their 30th anniversary. Mickey used his magic to light up the Eiffel Tower for the special celebration.

What's Happening:

For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, not only Disney but also the City of Paris are shining brighter than ever before.

Mickey Mouse used his magic to perform a trick by lighting up the Eiffel Tower.

For the first time ever, the famous French Monument lit up in the iridescent colors of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

There was a unique sound and light show, custom designed for the special occasion.

This was to surprise 30 guests who have a strong bond with the resort.

Disneyland Paris Cast Members who have been a part since the opening of the resort and Disney VoluntEARS who give their time to philanthropic activities, fans, and loyal guests had the exclusive opportunity to watch this show in real time.

They were able to experience an unforgettable night starting their evening off at Disneyland Paris.

They dined at Walt’s an American restaurant and viewed Disney D-Light, an emotional sequence that takes place before the nighttime spectacular Disney Illuminations.

After that, they boarded a bus to a mystery location.