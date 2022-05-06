Mickey Lights Up the Eiffel Tower for the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, they are celebrating their 30th anniversary. Mickey used his magic to light up the Eiffel Tower for the special celebration.
What's Happening:
- For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, not only Disney but also the City of Paris are shining brighter than ever before.
- Mickey Mouse used his magic to perform a trick by lighting up the Eiffel Tower.
- For the first time ever, the famous French Monument lit up in the iridescent colors of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris.
- There was a unique sound and light show, custom designed for the special occasion.
- This was to surprise 30 guests who have a strong bond with the resort.
- Disneyland Paris Cast Members who have been a part since the opening of the resort and Disney VoluntEARS who give their time to philanthropic activities, fans, and loyal guests had the exclusive opportunity to watch this show in real time.
- They were able to experience an unforgettable night starting their evening off at Disneyland Paris.
- They dined at Walt’s an American restaurant and viewed Disney D-Light, an emotional sequence that takes place before the nighttime spectacular Disney Illuminations.
- After that, they boarded a bus to a mystery location.
- Minnie Mouse welcomed these guests in front of the Eiffel Tower to give them an exclusive viewing area, and Mickey became the Master of Ceremonies of an incredible show.
- He lit up the Trocadéro gardens located in front of the monument.
- This was a beautiful display combined with more than 370 lights and ended with a finale where Mickey lit up the Eiffel Tower in the magical colors of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris.
- Amazed by this unique moment, Cast Member Christiane said she had seen "an extraordinary show with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the colors of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary." "In 33 years of business, I have never seen such an extraordinary show!" said Binta, fellow Cast Member and Disney VoluntEAR, who was surprised to discover this show "beyond what I could have imagined." Stéphane, another Cast Member and Disney VoluntEAR, said he was "overwhelmed with emotion when Mickey lit up the Eiffel Tower."
- This shows the strong bond that Disneyland Paris and the City of Paris share.