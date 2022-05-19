StarWars.com Reveals Star Wars Celebration Exclusives, First-to-Market Merchandise

Sith, Jedi, Scoundrels, Bounty Hunters, Droids and more will be descending on Anaheim California next week for the return of Star Wars Celebration. The 2022 event will include guest speakers, panels, plenty of exciting reveals and merchandise of course! StarWars.com is giving fans a look at upcoming exclusives and first-to-market items that will be available on the show floor.

Star Wars Celebration is just days away and we’re looking forward to every announcement, unveiling, trailer and slew of other surprises.

In addition to panels and meet and greets, guests of all factions and loyalties will have the chance to shop an amazing array of apparel, toys and collectibles.

StarWars.com American Tourister Citizen Loungefly Regal Robot RockLove Star Wars Fine Jewelry And many, many more

When shopping the show floor at Star Wars Celebration, it’s nice to know items are exclusive to the event and what will likely be available to fans after they’ve returned home. StarWars.com has gathered up a list of the new reveals and highlight their exclusivity or debut status. Happy Shopping!

American Tourister

First-to-market 20″ Spinner featuring Darth Vader, $199.99

Bandai Co., Ltd.

R2-D2 Tamagotchi Platinum Celebration Exclusive, $35.00

Citizen

Star Wars x Citizen Star Wars Celebration Watch Collection featuring styles inspired by the X-wing, Darth Vader, and Yoda, $275 each

Del Rey

Limited-edition Star Wars: The High Republic Signed Boxed Set, $250, available only at the official Celebration store

Disney Lucasfilm Press

First-to-market Stories of Jedi and Sith with a convention-exclusive cover, 17.99, available only at the official Celebration store

DC Shoes

Daily exclusive Star Wars graphics drops for custom tees or totes screen printed on-site, $25-30

Erin Condren

Grogu Exclusive Note Pad, $8

EFX Inc.

Replica Grand Inquisitor Rank Pin from Obi-Wan Kenobi, $59

Funko

First-to-market selection including

Star Wars POP! Vinyl Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess, Leia, and Chewbacca, $15 each or available in a 5 pack

Retro Comic Soda Vinyl of Luke Skywalker or Boba Fett, $15

POP! Rides Super Deluxe Millennium Falcon, $35

Concept Series Darth Vader and R2-D2 & C-3PO 2-pack, $15 and up

POP! Vinyl Grogu Diamond Glitter edition, $15,

Available only at the official Celebration store

Gentle Giant Ltd./Diamond Select Toys

Remnant Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, $120

Imperial Commander 12″ Jumbo Figure, $120

Insight Editions

First-to-market Star Wars Legion, $75, available only at the official Celebration store

Kotobukiya Co., Ltd.

First-to-market ARTFX+ Boba Fett White Armor Version, $99.99

LLADRO

First-to-market Darth Vader porcelain figure, $2,500

Loungefly

First-to-market designs including

Loungefly POP! Star Wars Celebration exclusive pins, $10 and up

Funko POP! R2-D2 & Loungefly X-wing Bag, $105

Star Wars Celebration C-3PO Mini Backpack and Zip Around Wallet, $40 and up

Star Wars Celebration R2-D2 Cross Body Bag, $75

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter and Wrecker Cosplay Mini Backpack & Zip Around Wallets, $40 and up

Mattel

Hologram Darth Vader plush, $100

MobyFox

First-to-market watch covers featuring designs inspired by Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, $39.95 each

Monogram

Creatures Bag Clip Set, $50

Rock Em Socks

First-to-market Star Wars Celebration Sock Collection, $19.99 each

RockLove

First-to-market Star Wars Celebration Collection including Kyber Crystal necklaces inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and Yoda, $150 each

Salesone

Star Wars Celebration Pin Collection, $10 each

Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Exclusive Grogu and Boba Fett pendants, $175 and up

First-to-market Ahsoka Tano pendant, $300

Thomas Kinkade Studios

Limited Edition Canvas Art Collection, $830 and up

Regal Robot

Decor items including Wise Monkey-Lizards Desk Accessory, Ponda Baba Arms Magnet Set, and Blue Harvest Wood Art Plaque, $24.99 and up

