StarWars.com Reveals Star Wars Celebration Exclusives, First-to-Market Merchandise

Sith, Jedi, Scoundrels, Bounty Hunters, Droids and more will be descending on Anaheim California next week for the return of Star Wars Celebration. The 2022 event will include guest speakers, panels, plenty of exciting reveals and merchandise of course! StarWars.com is giving fans a look at upcoming exclusives and first-to-market items that will be available on the show floor.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Celebration is just days away and we’re looking forward to every announcement, unveiling, trailer and slew of other surprises.
- In addition to panels and meet and greets, guests of all factions and loyalties will have the chance to shop an amazing array of apparel, toys and collectibles.
- StarWars.com is showcasing the new exclusives as well as general merchandise that will debut during the event. Among the brands featured are:
- American Tourister
- Citizen
- Loungefly
- Regal Robot
- RockLove
- Star Wars Fine Jewelry
- And many, many more
- Star Wars Celebration will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Star Wars Celebration Exclusives and Debut Merchandise
When shopping the show floor at Star Wars Celebration, it’s nice to know items are exclusive to the event and what will likely be available to fans after they’ve returned home. StarWars.com has gathered up a list of the new reveals and highlight their exclusivity or debut status. Happy Shopping!
American Tourister
First-to-market 20″ Spinner featuring Darth Vader, $199.99
Bandai Co., Ltd.
R2-D2 Tamagotchi Platinum Celebration Exclusive, $35.00
Citizen
Star Wars x Citizen Star Wars Celebration Watch Collection featuring styles inspired by the X-wing, Darth Vader, and Yoda, $275 each
Del Rey
Limited-edition Star Wars: The High Republic Signed Boxed Set, $250, available only at the official Celebration store
Disney Lucasfilm Press
First-to-market Stories of Jedi and Sith with a convention-exclusive cover, 17.99, available only at the official Celebration store
DC Shoes
Daily exclusive Star Wars graphics drops for custom tees or totes screen printed on-site, $25-30
Erin Condren
Grogu Exclusive Note Pad, $8
EFX Inc.
Replica Grand Inquisitor Rank Pin from Obi-Wan Kenobi, $59
Funko
First-to-market selection including
- Star Wars POP! Vinyl Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess, Leia, and Chewbacca, $15 each or available in a 5 pack
- Retro Comic Soda Vinyl of Luke Skywalker or Boba Fett, $15
- POP! Rides Super Deluxe Millennium Falcon, $35
- Concept Series Darth Vader and R2-D2 & C-3PO 2-pack, $15 and up
- POP! Vinyl Grogu Diamond Glitter edition, $15,
Available only at the official Celebration store
Gentle Giant Ltd./Diamond Select Toys
- Remnant Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, $120
- Imperial Commander 12″ Jumbo Figure, $120
Insight Editions
First-to-market Star Wars Legion, $75, available only at the official Celebration store
Kotobukiya Co., Ltd.
First-to-market ARTFX+ Boba Fett White Armor Version, $99.99
LLADRO
First-to-market Darth Vader porcelain figure, $2,500
Loungefly
First-to-market designs including
- Loungefly POP! Star Wars Celebration exclusive pins, $10 and up
- Funko POP! R2-D2 & Loungefly X-wing Bag, $105
- Star Wars Celebration C-3PO Mini Backpack and Zip Around Wallet, $40 and up
- Star Wars Celebration R2-D2 Cross Body Bag, $75
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter and Wrecker Cosplay Mini Backpack & Zip Around Wallets, $40 and up
Mattel
Hologram Darth Vader plush, $100
MobyFox
First-to-market watch covers featuring designs inspired by Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, $39.95 each
Monogram
Creatures Bag Clip Set, $50
Rock Em Socks
First-to-market Star Wars Celebration Sock Collection, $19.99 each
RockLove
First-to-market Star Wars Celebration Collection including Kyber Crystal necklaces inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and Yoda, $150 each
Salesone
Star Wars Celebration Pin Collection, $10 each
Star Wars Fine Jewelry
- Exclusive Grogu and Boba Fett pendants, $175 and up
- First-to-market Ahsoka Tano pendant, $300
Thomas Kinkade Studios
Limited Edition Canvas Art Collection, $830 and up
Regal Robot
Decor items including Wise Monkey-Lizards Desk Accessory, Ponda Baba Arms Magnet Set, and Blue Harvest Wood Art Plaque, $24.99 and up
