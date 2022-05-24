Pre-Arrival “it’s a small world” Nursery Booking Returns for Disney Cruise Line

by |
Tags:

Starting today, May 24th, 2022, online reservations for the “it’s a small world” nursery aboard the Disney Cruise Line will be available to book beginning 130 days prior to sailing.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests will be able to pre-book their kids a spot in the “it’s a small world” nursery aboard each of the Disney Cruise Line ships for sailings departing October and beyond.
  • Concierge Guests will have the first opportunity to book, with the remaining availability following the typical Castaway Club booking windows.
  • The pre-arrival booking window dates for the first sailing on each ship are as follows:
    • 130 Day Concierge Booking Window
    • 120 Day Platinum Booking Window
    • 105 Day Gold Booking Window
    • 90 Day Silver Booking Window
    • 75 Day First Time Booking Window

More Disney News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning