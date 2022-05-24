Pre-Arrival “it’s a small world” Nursery Booking Returns for Disney Cruise Line

Starting today, May 24th, 2022, online reservations for the “it’s a small world” nursery aboard the Disney Cruise Line will be available to book beginning 130 days prior to sailing.

What’s Happening:

Guests will be able to pre-book their kids a spot in the “it’s a small world” nursery aboard each of the Disney Cruise Line ships for sailings departing October and beyond.

Concierge Guests will have the first opportunity to book, with the remaining availability following the typical Castaway Club booking windows.

The pre-arrival booking window dates for the first sailing on each ship are as follows: 130 Day Concierge Booking Window 120 Day Platinum Booking Window 105 Day Gold Booking Window 90 Day Silver Booking Window 75 Day First Time Booking Window



More Disney News: