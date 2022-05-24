Pre-Arrival “it’s a small world” Nursery Booking Returns for Disney Cruise Line

Starting today, May 24th, 2022, online reservations for the “it’s a small world” nursery aboard the Disney Cruise Line will be available to book beginning 130 days prior to sailing.
What’s Happening:
- Guests will be able to pre-book their kids a spot in the “it’s a small world” nursery aboard each of the Disney Cruise Line ships for sailings departing October and beyond.
- Concierge Guests will have the first opportunity to book, with the remaining availability following the typical Castaway Club booking windows.
- The pre-arrival booking window dates for the first sailing on each ship are as follows:
- 130 Day Concierge Booking Window
- 120 Day Platinum Booking Window
- 105 Day Gold Booking Window
- 90 Day Silver Booking Window
- 75 Day First Time Booking Window
More Disney News:
- The full show of Festival of the Lion King will reopen on July 16th at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with a short downtime planned for July 5th-15th.
- Disneyland Paris announced today that the new Avengers Campus area will open at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 20th.
- Can you believe that the third and current iteration of the Journey into Imagination attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year? To celebrate, two excellent new pins have been released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.
