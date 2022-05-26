Radiator Springs Racers May Remain Closed Through Holiday Weekend “Out of an Abundance of Caution”

One of Disney California Adventure’s most popular rides may remain closed during this holiday weekend. According to the OC Register, Radiator Springs Racers is currently closed and may soon begin testing.

Earlier this week, Radiator Springs Racers was closed after guests reported seeing smoke coming from one of the rides’ vehicles.

Since the ride has remained closed "out of an abundance of caution"

Furthermore, the indefinite closure could extend into the busy Memorial Day weekend, with the spokesperson noting guests “might see visible testing over the weekend.”

Accidents and mechanical problems involving theme parks attractions investigated by the state Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit of Cal-OSHA.

Other attractions in Cars Land — including Mater's Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters — remain open.

