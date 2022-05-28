Hasbro Unveils Grand Moff Tarkin, Chewbacca and More Characters Joining Black Series Archive Line

As Star Wars Celebration 2022 continues, Day 3 (Saturday May 28th) delivers more announcements from Hasbro including four figures coming soon to their Star Wars Black Series Archive line.

Collectors anxious to add more Star Wars figures to their ever growing displays will be delighted to know that Hasbro has unveiled four additional characters for their Black Series Archive line.

Today the company showcased their new releases of fan favorite collectibles inspired by the films A New Hope, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens : Princess Leia Organa (Boushh) Grand Moff Tarkin Han Solo Chewbacca

and : Each of these collectibles will open for pre-orders on June 1st at 1PM ET and will be available on Hasbro Pulse and at select major retailers.

Princess Leia Organa (Boushh)

With Han frozen in carbonite in Jabba's Palace, the Princess and her friends planned a rescue mission. Leia, disguised as bounty hunter Boushh, snuck quietly to Han’s carbonite slab. Inspired by Leia’s appearance in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Princess Leia Organa (Boushh)

Comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

Grand Moff Tarkin Figure

An ambitious, ruthless proponent of military power, Wilhuff Tarkin became a favorite of Emperor Palpatine and rose rapidly through the Imperial ranks. This figure is detailed to look like Grand Moff Tarkin from Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Grand Moff Tarkin

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

Han Solo

The exploits of Han Solo are legendary – he’s been a smuggler, captain of the Millennium Falcon, and hero of the Rebel Alliance. Solo once again finds himself in the center of the action. Inspired by Han Solo’s appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Han Solo

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

Chewbacca

Faithful First Mate and co-pilot Chewbacca has loyally stood by his captain’s side through the twisting fortunes of a galaxy in turmoil. The 6-inch-scale figure is detailed to look like Chewbacca from Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Chewbacca

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

