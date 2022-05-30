Disneyland Paris Cast Members Can Preview Avengers Campus Products and Experiences

Tomorrow, May 31st, Disneyland Paris Cast Members are being invited to assemble to discover the Avengers Campus products and experiences with the talents who designed them, during a special live broadcast from Walt Disney Studios Park.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by Disneyland Paris Ambassadors and featuring Natacha Rafalski (President of Disneyland Paris) and David Wilson (Vice President Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and Site Leader), the show will feature panels on the experiences, products, retail, and dining offerings that await guests in Disneyland Paris starting July 20th.
- You’ll also be able to stream the show from 5:00 p.m. onwards on the official Disneyland Paris YouTube channel. It will also be available in replay after the broadcast.
More News from Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris:
- Disneyland Paris revealed some exciting details about Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, the remodeled Rock ‘n Roller Coaster, opening on July 20th.
- In addition to two attractions and heroic encounters, the Marvel themed area will have plenty of delicious food and beverage options for guests to enjoy after helping to save the world.
- Guests looking for Avengers Campus merchandise will love the new styles debuting along with land.
