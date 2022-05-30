Disneyland Paris Cast Members Can Preview Avengers Campus Products and Experiences

Tomorrow, May 31st, Disneyland Paris Cast Members are being invited to assemble to discover the Avengers Campus products and experiences with the talents who designed them, during a special live broadcast from Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Disneyland Paris Ambassadors and featuring Natacha Rafalski (President of Disneyland Paris) and David Wilson (Vice President Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and Site Leader), the show will feature panels on the experiences, products, retail, and dining offerings that await guests in Disneyland Paris starting July 20th.

You’ll also be able to stream the show from 5:00 p.m. onwards on the official Disneyland Paris YouTube channel. It will also be available in replay after the broadcast.

