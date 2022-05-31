Disneyland Paris Reveals More on Dining and Merchandise for Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris Cast Members were recently invited to assemble to discover the Avengers Campus products and experiences with the talents who designed them during a special live broadcast from Walt Disney Studios Park. During that broadcast, some new concept art and merchandise items were shown for the first time.
Dining:
- We got our first look at the Super Diner, which is a light retheme of the previous Café des Cascadeurs.
- The history of this restaurant goes far back before the days of Walt Disney Studios Park, and even Disneyland Paris itself, as it was actually a real diner from New Jersey from 1975 to 1995. It was then bought by Imagineers to the park when it opened in 2002.
- The Super Diner will be a traditional American restaurant serving classics like Reuben sandwiches.
- Indulge your taste buds in this signature North American recipe made with corned beef, cheese, Sauerkraut, and a savory dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread.
- We also got a first look at the FAN-tastic Food Truck.
- Tony Stark’s favorite offers New York style hot dogs, including vegan sausages, various types of sauces and toppings; and a cheesecake on a stick for dessert.
Merchandise:
- Moving on to merchandise, what new Disney Parks area or event would be complete without a brand new Spirit Jersey?
- We also have what appears to be an Avengers Campus logo pin.
- Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, which already exists at Disney California Adventure as WEB SLINGERS, will be getting the popular Attraction Key treatment, featuring the W.E.B. logo and a Spider-Bot.
- We previously got a look at the back of the jacket below, featuring the W.E.B. logo. However, the front of the jacket will feature buttons or patches of the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction, featuring Iron Man and Captain Marvel.
- It is also possible that these buttons/patches are an add-on purchase.
- Finally, a few Cast Member exclusive items were shown off.
- You can watch the whole hour-long presentation (which is mostly in French) for yourself below:
- Avengers Campus opens July 20th at Walt Disney Studios Park.
