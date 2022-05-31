Joe Quesada Leaving Marvel After 22 Years

Joe Quesada, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, has announced via his Twitter that he will be leaving the company.
What’s Happening:
- Quesada joined Marvel in August 2000 as comic artist, and became Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010.
- His position was renamed to executive vice president and creative director in 2019.
- Following discussions with his family and family at Marvel, after two plus decades, he has decided to move on to a new role outside of Marvel.
- Quesada also noted that “this doesn't mean you're getting rid of me that easily.” He will still contribute to Marvel occasionally, including something he’s thrilled about for later this year.
- He is currently writing and directing a short indie film, for which more details will be revealed in the coming months.
- You can read Quesada’s full statement below:
More Marvel News:
- Disney+ is keeping the content a comin’ with the newest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Marvel, whose new series debuts on June 8th. To get fans excited, Marvel revealed a slew of character posters for Ms. Marvel.
- Celeste O’Connor has signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web.
- Disneyland Paris announced that the new Avengers Campus area will open at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 20th.