Joe Quesada Leaving Marvel After 22 Years

Joe Quesada, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, has announced via his Twitter that he will be leaving the company.

What’s Happening:

  • Quesada joined Marvel in August 2000 as comic artist, and became Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010.
  • His position was renamed to executive vice president and creative director in 2019.
  • Following discussions with his family and family at Marvel, after two plus decades, he has decided to move on to a new role outside of Marvel.
  • Quesada also noted that “this doesn't mean you're getting rid of me that easily.” He will still contribute to Marvel occasionally, including something he’s thrilled about for later this year.
  • He is currently writing and directing a short indie film, for which more details will be revealed in the coming months.
  • You can read Quesada’s full statement below:

