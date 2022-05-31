Joe Quesada Leaving Marvel After 22 Years

Joe Quesada, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, has announced via his Twitter that he will be leaving the company.

Quesada joined Marvel in August 2000 as comic artist, and became Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010.

His position was renamed to executive vice president and creative director in 2019.

Following discussions with his family and family at Marvel, after two plus decades, he has decided to move on to a new role outside of Marvel.

Quesada also noted that “this doesn't mean you're getting rid of me that easily.” He will still contribute to Marvel occasionally, including something he’s thrilled about for later this year.

He is currently writing and directing a short indie film, for which more details will be revealed in the coming months.

You can read Quesada’s full statement below:

And now for something completely different… pic.twitter.com/5Vurcra9kJ — Joe Quesada (@JoeQuesada) May 31, 2022

