Florida Favorite Orange Bird Joins Disney’s Vault Collection

Our favorite Florida avian is back on shopDisney with a new apparel collection that’s as charming as he is! We’re talking about Orange Bird of course and the delightful series of fashions and accessories that feature his smiling face.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is continuing the celebration of Walt Disney World

Perfect for the summer season (or a vacation to your favorite Disney park) this playful assortment of clothing and a few accessories will whisk you away to the citrus groves while bringing on the feel good vibes.

Among the offerings in the Vault Collection: T-Shirts Shorts Dress PopSocket Figurine

The Orange Bird assortment is priced between $14.99-$128.00 and is available now on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Orange Bird Woven Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird Smock Top for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird Shorts for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird Dress for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird PopGrip by PopSockets – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird Figure – EPCOT International Food & Garden Festival 2022

More Orange Bird Merchandise: