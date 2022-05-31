shopDisney Exclusive Starbucks Castle Tumbler Joins Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Luxe Logo Collection

Start your day the Disney way with a magical tumbler commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World! The latest addition to the Luxe Logo Collection is now available exclusively on shopDisney.

Your morning commute (or lazy weekend) just got off to a better start thanks to Starbucks and Walt Disney World! A new sleek tumbler celebrating WDW’s 50th anniversary

The tumbler is all black with a simple golden castle that extends halfway up the front of the container. The back features vertical Starbucks lettering.

This new arrival is part of the Luxe Logo Collection and one of many, many Walt Disney World 50th celebratory items.

Fans can find this tumbler now on shopDisney

Stainless steel travel tumbler

Matte black finish

Cap with flip-up sipper lid

shopDisney exclusive

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Approx. 8 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' Diameter

Holds 16 oz.

