shopDisney Exclusive Starbucks Castle Tumbler Joins Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Luxe Logo Collection

Start your day the Disney way with a magical tumbler commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World! The latest addition to the Luxe Logo Collection is now available exclusively on shopDisney.
- Your morning commute (or lazy weekend) just got off to a better start thanks to Starbucks and Walt Disney World! A new sleek tumbler celebrating WDW’s 50th anniversary has made its way to shopDisney and is as enchanting as you’d imagine.
- The tumbler is all black with a simple golden castle that extends halfway up the front of the container. The back features vertical Starbucks lettering.
- This new arrival is part of the Luxe Logo Collection and one of many, many Walt Disney World 50th celebratory items.
- Fans can find this tumbler now on shopDisney and it sells for $34.99.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Starbucks Travel Tumbler | shopDisney
- Stainless steel travel tumbler
- Matte black finish
- Cap with flip-up sipper lid
- shopDisney exclusive
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Approx. 8 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' Diameter
- Holds 16 oz.
