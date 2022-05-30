Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Music Box Now Available

The latest piece of merchandise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is this new music box, featuring the Fab 5 in front of Cinderella Castle.
What’s Happening:
- We spotted this wooden music box at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
- It features the Fab 5 in their 50th anniversary costumes, posing in front of Cinderella Castle.
- It retails for $69.99.
- The sides and back of the box are made to look like the buildings of Main Street U.S.A.
- Just like a traditional music box, guests can wind the small key at the back then open the front drawer to her “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella!
- In addition to Walt Disney World you can also find the music box on shopDisney.
