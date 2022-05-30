Hey Y’all! Miss Minutes Plush Now Available at Walt Disney World

Hey y’all! Miss Minutes, the artificial intelligence created by He Who Remains in Marvel’s Loki, can now be purchased at Walt Disney World as an adorable plush.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We spotted this cute plush at the Marvel Super Hero Headquarters in Disney Springs.
- It retails for $26.99.
Miss Minutes Plush – Loki – 14 1/2'' | shopDisney
- Although it is currently sold out, you can also find the plush on shopDisney.
More Walt Disney World Merchandise News:
- H2O Glow After Hours has returned to Typhoon Lagoon, and with the return came the latest in a long-line of souvenir sipper cups. This one however, is actually pretty cool. It’s a replica of Miss Tilly, the icon or “weenie” of Typhoon Lagoon.
- Can you believe Pandora: The World of Avatar opened 5 years ago? May 27th, 2022 was the 5th anniversary of the newest land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and a special line of merchandise was released to celebrate.
- There’s a lot of exciting news coming out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, and the latest is a first look at some of the new products that were revealed that will be available soon in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning