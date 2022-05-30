Hey Y’all! Miss Minutes Plush Now Available at Walt Disney World

Hey y’all! Miss Minutes, the artificial intelligence created by He Who Remains in Marvel’s Loki, can now be purchased at Walt Disney World as an adorable plush.

What’s Happening:

We spotted this cute plush at the Marvel Super Hero Headquarters in Disney Springs

It retails for $26.99.

Although it is currently sold out, you can also find the plush on shopDisney.

