“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Remastered Coming to PC in August

Marvel’s Spider-Man, the wildly popular PlayStation game, has been remastered and will be coming to PC in August. Marvel has shared a trailer for the remastered version of the game.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story.

Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York.

Check out the trailer for the remastered version of the game coming to PC on August 12:

About Marvel’s Spider-Man: