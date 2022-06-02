“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Remastered Coming to PC in August

Marvel’s Spider-Man, the wildly popular PlayStation game, has been remastered and will be coming to PC in August. Marvel has shared a trailer for the remastered version of the game.
- In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story.
- Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York.
- Check out the trailer for the remastered version of the game coming to PC on August 12:
About Marvel’s Spider-Man:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man was released in 2018 and later became the best-selling superhero game of all-time.
- After just a few days on the market, it became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 game ever.
- The game, which comes from Insomniac Games, focused mainly on Peter Parker but also included Miles Morales as a supporting character.
- The game then spawned a spin-off focused on Miles, which released in 2020.
- A highly anticipated sequel to the game was finally announced in September of last year and is slated to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 in 2023.
- Check out Mack’s review of Marvel’s Spider-Man.