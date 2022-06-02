“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Remastered Coming to PC in August

Marvel’s Spider-Man, the wildly popular PlayStation game, has been remastered and will be coming to PC in August. Marvel has shared a trailer for the remastered version of the game.

  • In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story.
  • Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York.
  • Check out the trailer for the remastered version of the game coming to PC on August 12:

About Marvel’s Spider-Man: