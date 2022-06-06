Vinyl Edition of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Soundtrack Available for Pre-order

The soundtrack to the recent animated film from 20th Century Studios, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, is set to arrive on a special vinyl record later this year, and can be preordered now from the Disney Music Emporium.
- The vinyl soundtrack to The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now available for pre-order through the Disney Music Emporium and is set to feature all the catchy musical numbers and tunes from the film that debuted late last month.
- Again, the vinyl soundtrack is only available for pre-order at this time, and is expected to ship later this year in December. The vinyl soundtrack will be available on colored vinyl.
- Making their big screen debut, the ever-relatable Belcher Family faces all new catastrophe in this bold, brassy and bone-dry murder-mystery comedy adventure. With plenty of hilarity, heart and show-stopping musical numbers, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will deeply satisfy fans, while serving up a tasty treat for new adventures.
- You can pre-order The Bob’s Burgers Movie vinyl soundtrack at the Disney Music Emporium here.
