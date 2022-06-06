Vinyl Edition of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Soundtrack Available for Pre-order

The soundtrack to the recent animated film from 20th Century Studios, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, is set to arrive on a special vinyl record later this year, and can be preordered now from the Disney Music Emporium.

What’s Happening:

The vinyl soundtrack to The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now available for pre-order through the Disney Music Emporium and is set to feature all the catchy musical numbers and tunes from the film that debuted late last month.

Again, the vinyl soundtrack is only available for pre-order at this time, and is expected to ship later this year in December. The vinyl soundtrack will be available on colored vinyl.

The vinyl soundtrack will be available on colored vinyl. Making their big screen debut, the ever-relatable Belcher Family faces all new catastrophe in this bold, brassy and bone-dry murder-mystery comedy adventure. With plenty of hilarity, heart and show-stopping musical numbers, The Bob's Burgers Movie will deeply satisfy fans, while serving up a tasty treat for new adventures.

You can pre-order The Bob’s Burgers Movie vinyl soundtrack at the Disney Music Emporium here.

