Video For Original Song “Figure It Out” From “Hollywood Stargirl” Debuts Alongside Disney+ Premiere

Disney has shared the new video from the original song, “Figure it Out,” from the new Disney+ Original Movie, Hollywood Stargirl, which arrives on the streaming service today, June 3rd.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Music VEVO has shared the new video for “Figure it Out,” a new original song from the Disney+ original film, Hollywood Stargirl .

. The release of the video also marks the release of the Hollywood Stargirl Original Soundtrack that is out now with music by Michael Penn.

Original Soundtrack that is out now with music by Michael Penn. The original song, “Figure it Out,” was written and performed by the star of Hollywood Stargirl, Grace VanderWaal.

Disney’s Hollywood Stargirl is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others, that follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others, that follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey. A Disney+ Original movie, Hollywood Stargirl premieres today, exclusively on Disney+.