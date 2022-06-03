Video For Original Song “Figure It Out” From “Hollywood Stargirl” Debuts Alongside Disney+ Premiere

Disney has shared the new video from the original song, “Figure it Out,” from the new Disney+ Original Movie, Hollywood Stargirl, which arrives on the streaming service today, June 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Music VEVO has shared the new video for “Figure it Out,” a new original song from the Disney+ original film, Hollywood Stargirl.
- The release of the video also marks the release of the Hollywood Stargirl Original Soundtrack that is out now with music by Michael Penn.
- The original song, “Figure it Out,” was written and performed by the star of Hollywood Stargirl, Grace VanderWaal.
- Disney’s Hollywood Stargirl is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others, that follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.
- A Disney+ Original movie, Hollywood Stargirl premieres today, exclusively on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now