D23 Offering Gold Members One Complimentary Movie Ticket

by |
Tags: , ,

D23 is treating their Gold Members to the latest Disney blockbusters this summer, with every member getting one complimentary movie ticket.

What’s Happening:

  • From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Lightyear and Thor: Love and Thunder, there's something for everyone at the movies this summer.
  • Each Gold Member will receive one (1) complimentary Fandango Promotional Code to their Disney movie of choice through Fandango.
  • To redeem your Fandango Promotional Code, just click here (must be signed in as a D23 Gold Member).
  • Like any good heroic story, an obstacle remains ahead of you that only you can overcome: Which movie will you see?

More Disney Movie News: