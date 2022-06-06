D23 Offering Gold Members One Complimentary Movie Ticket

D23 is treating their Gold Members to the latest Disney blockbusters this summer, with every member getting one complimentary movie ticket.

What’s Happening:

From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Lightyear and Thor: Love and Thunder , there's something for everyone at the movies this summer.

to and , there's something for everyone at the movies this summer. Each Gold Member will receive one (1) complimentary Fandango Promotional Code to their Disney movie of choice through Fandango.

To redeem your Fandango Promotional Code, just click here

Like any good heroic story, an obstacle remains ahead of you that only you can overcome: Which movie will you see?

More Disney Movie News: