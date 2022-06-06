“Borat” Star Maria Bakalova Joins “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Cast With Key Role

Maria Bakalova is an Oscar nominee and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- It has been announced that Maria Bakalova will have a key role in the new Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.
- Filming has officially wrapped up and she joins stars such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji, and Daniela Melchior.
- Bakalova started out when Sacha Baron Cohen cast her to play his daughter in the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
- She was noticed for her role and was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
- Production started off in November of 2021 and it has been kept top secret on what plot twists there will be.
- The first two films were extremely successful, with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 having a combined gross of more than $1.6 billion worldwide.