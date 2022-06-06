America Chavez Jacket, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch T-Shirts Materialize on shopDisney

If you’ve enjoyed spending time in the Multiverse of Madness, why not let people know? No, we’re not suggesting you strike up conversations, but rather show your love for the film with T-shirts and apparel from shopDisney!

What’s Happening: 

  • A new wave of Doctor Strange themed clothing has appeared on shopDisney with styles featuring the former Sorcerer Supreme, Scarlet Witch, Wong (the current Sorcerer Supreme) and newcomer America Chavez.
  • Fans of the Marvel film can showcase their obsession with a favorite character (or the whole group) with
    • T-Shirts
    • Denim Jacket
    • Sweatshirt
    • Backpack
  • The selection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $26.99-$69.99. Links to individual items can be found below.

America Chavez

America Chavez Denim Jacket for Women

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch Semi-Cropped T-Shirt for Juniors

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Doctor Strange Psychedelic T-Shirt for Adults

Multiverse Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast T-Shirt for Adults

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fashion Top for Women

