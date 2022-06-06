America Chavez Jacket, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch T-Shirts Materialize on shopDisney

If you’ve enjoyed spending time in the Multiverse of Madness, why not let people know? No, we’re not suggesting you strike up conversations, but rather show your love for the film with T-shirts and apparel from shopDisney!
What’s Happening:
- A new wave of Doctor Strange themed clothing has appeared on shopDisney with styles featuring the former Sorcerer Supreme, Scarlet Witch, Wong (the current Sorcerer Supreme) and newcomer America Chavez.
- Fans of the Marvel film can showcase their obsession with a favorite character (or the whole group) with
- T-Shirts
- Denim Jacket
- Sweatshirt
- Backpack
- The selection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $26.99-$69.99. Links to individual items can be found below.
America Chavez
America Chavez Denim Jacket for Women
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch Semi-Cropped T-Shirt for Juniors
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
Doctor Strange Psychedelic T-Shirt for Adults
Multiverse Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast T-Shirt for Adults
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fashion Top for Women
- After opening to a $185 million opening weekend in theatres last month, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will come to Disney+ on June 22nd.
- Well now that the multiverse has opened, anything can happen! America Chavez possesses the power to open doors to the multiverse and fans can celebrate the young hero with a new Special Edition doll from shopDisney.
- Marvel has teamed up with some of the most popular companies and brands to deliver an exciting array of movie tie-in merchandise that will delight fans of all ages.