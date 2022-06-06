Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh to Headline Season 5 of FX’s “Fargo”

A fifth season of FX’s anthology series Fargo will soon start filming, and Juno Temple (of Ted Lasso fame), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (an Oscar nominee for The Hateful Eight) have been cast as the series leads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

are scarce at the moment. In fact, all FX released Monday were character names: “Dot” for Temple, “Roy” for Hamm and “Lorraine” for Leigh.

FX picked up a fifth season of Fargo in February, more than a year after the Chris Rock-led fourth season concluded.

in February, more than a year after the Chris Rock-led fourth season concluded. Season five will be set in 2019, in keeping with the show’s pattern of alternating seasons set in the recent past with ones taking place earlier in time (season four was set in the 1950s).

The logline for season five reads: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Creator Noah Hawley executive produces Fargo with Warren Littlefield, Joel and Ethan Coen, Steve Stark, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. MGM Television produces with FX Productions.

