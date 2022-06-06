New Character Posters Revealed for Episode 3 of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

With the recent release of the exciting third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the official Star Wars Twitter has released some new character posters from that episode. Beware, as just looking at some of these posters could be a minor spoiler.

  • The first poster, seen above, features a character you might be familiar with, Darth Vader.
  • Vader is portrayed by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones.
  • There are also new posters for Tala (played by Indira Varma) and the droid NED-B.

  • Last week, character posters of Reva, the Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother and Haja Estree were released.
  • In addition to the posters, hashtag emojis for the characters are also live on Twitter now.
  • You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
  • Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
  • The rest of the cast includes:
    • Joel Edgerton
    • Bonnie Piesse
    • Indira Varma
    • O’Shea Jackson Jr.
    • Simone Kessell
    • Benny Safdie
  • Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
  • Chow also serves as the series’ director.
