New Character Posters Revealed for Episode 3 of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

With the recent release of the exciting third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the official Star Wars Twitter has released some new character posters from that episode. Beware, as just looking at some of these posters could be a minor spoiler.
- The first poster, seen above, features a character you might be familiar with, Darth Vader.
- Vader is portrayed by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones.
- There are also new posters for Tala (played by Indira Varma) and the droid NED-B.
- Last week, character posters of Reva, the Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother and Haja Estree were released.
- In addition to the posters, hashtag emojis for the characters are also live on Twitter now.
- You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.
About Obi-Wan Kenobi:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
- Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Joel Edgerton
- Bonnie Piesse
- Indira Varma
- O’Shea Jackson Jr.
- Simone Kessell
- Benny Safdie
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
- Chow also serves as the series’ director.
