New Character Posters Revealed for Episode 3 of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

With the recent release of the exciting third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the official Star Wars Twitter has released some new character posters from that episode. Beware, as just looking at some of these posters could be a minor spoiler.

The first poster, seen above, features a character you might be familiar with, Darth Vader.

Vader is portrayed by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones.

There are also new posters for Tala (played by Indira Varma) and the droid NED-B.

In addition to the posters, hashtag emojis for the characters are also live on Twitter now.

You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.

The rest of the cast includes: Joel Edgerton Bonnie Piesse Indira Varma O’Shea Jackson Jr. Simone Kessell Benny Safdie

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.

Chow also serves as the series’ director.