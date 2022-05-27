New Character Posters Revealed for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Star Wars fans are buzzing not just due to Star Wars Celebration going on in Anaheim, but also because the first two episodes Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+. With the launch of the series, some new character posters were also shared.
- The first poster, seen above, features Reva, portrayed by Moses Ingram.
- There are also new posters for Grand Inquisitor (played by Rupert Friend), Fifth Brother (played by Sung Kang) and Haja Estree (played by Kumail Nanjiani).
- In addition to the posters, hashtag emojis for the characters are also live on Twitter now.
- You can watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.
About Obi-Wan Kenobi:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
- Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Joel Edgerton
- Bonnie Piesse
- Indira Varma
- O’Shea Jackson Jr.
- Simone Kessell
- Benny Safdie
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
- Chow also serves as the series’ director.
