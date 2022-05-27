New Character Posters Revealed for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Star Wars fans are buzzing not just due to Star Wars Celebration going on in Anaheim, but also because the first two episodes Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+. With the launch of the series, some new character posters were also shared.

  • The first poster, seen above, features Reva, portrayed by Moses Ingram.
  • There are also new posters for Grand Inquisitor (played by Rupert Friend), Fifth Brother (played by Sung Kang) and Haja Estree (played by Kumail Nanjiani).

  • In addition to the posters, hashtag emojis for the characters are also live on Twitter now.

  • You can watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
  • Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
  • The rest of the cast includes:
    • Joel Edgerton
    • Bonnie Piesse
    • Indira Varma
    • O’Shea Jackson Jr.
    • Simone Kessell
    • Benny Safdie
  • Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
  • Chow also serves as the series’ director.
