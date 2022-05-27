New Character Posters Revealed for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Star Wars fans are buzzing not just due to Star Wars Celebration going on in Anaheim, but also because the first two episodes Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+. With the launch of the series, some new character posters were also shared.

The first poster, seen above, features Reva, portrayed by Moses Ingram.

There are also new posters for Grand Inquisitor (played by Rupert Friend), Fifth Brother (played by Sung Kang) and Haja Estree (played by Kumail Nanjiani).

In addition to the posters, hashtag emojis for the characters are also live on Twitter now.

You can watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

begins 10 years after the dramatic events of where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.

The rest of the cast includes: Joel Edgerton Bonnie Piesse Indira Varma O’Shea Jackson Jr. Simone Kessell Benny Safdie

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.

Chow also serves as the series’ director.