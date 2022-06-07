Disney x BaubleBar Introduces Playful Collection of “Toy Story” Bag Charms

Disney x BaubleBar is back with another playful lineup of themed Bag Charms, this time with an emphasis on Toy Story! Woody, Buzz Lightyear and an Alien (Little Green Man) are all available now from BaubleBar and are the perfect accessory for your daily adventures.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- You’ve got a friend in me…we’re all familiar with the Toy Story song and now you can welcome best friends Woody and Buzz to your squad with bedazzled bag charms from BaubleBar!
- Just in time for the new movie, Lightyear, the company has introduced their latest Disney offerings that will have you celebrating your inner child while immersing you in nostalgia!
- Of course the iconic duo aren’t the only glam options. An ever-adorable Alien is here too and will be eternally grateful to be part of your life!
- Each of the Toy Story Bag Charms are available now exclusively on BaubleBar.com and sell for $98.
- Links to the individual designs can be found below.
Buzz Lightyear
This Buzz Lightyear Disney Pixar Bag Charm features 5,400 hand-set stones and luxe, hand-applied enamel.
Toy Story Disney Pixar Bag Charm
- Glass stones, enamel and resin.
- Gold plated zinc and brass.
- Length: 3.5"
- Width: 2.7"
- Clip: Length: .75" Width: .50"
Woody
This Woody Disney Pixar Bag Charm features 400 hand-set stones as well as luxe, hand-applied enamel. Add to your favorite purse, tote, or backpack and be prepared to wow any onlooker.
Toy Story Disney Pixar Bag Charm
- Glass stones, enamel and resin.
- Gold plated zinc and brass.
- Length: 3.5". Width: 1.7"
- Clip: Length: .75". Width: .50"
Alien
This adorable alien bag charm features over 3,350 hand-set stones as well as luxe, hand-applied enamel.
Toy Story Disney Pixar Bag Charm
- Glass stones.
- Gold plated zinc and brass.
- Length: 2.5". Width: 2.7"
- Clip: Length: .75". Width: .50"
More BaubleBar Toy Story:
- The Toy Story gang has made their way to BaubleBar across a series of cute jewelry accessories featuring seven of the franchise’s most loved characters!
More BaubleBar Bag Charms:
- Show off your love of all things Disney, with BaubleBar’s Mickey Mouse Bag Charms. The familiar silhouette has been embellished with a variety of materials to give your favorite bag the perfect pop of color. Plus, select designs are on sale for 50% off!*
*At time of publication