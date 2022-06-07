Disney x BaubleBar Introduces Playful Collection of “Toy Story” Bag Charms

Disney x BaubleBar is back with another playful lineup of themed Bag Charms, this time with an emphasis on Toy Story! Woody, Buzz Lightyear and an Alien (Little Green Man) are all available now from BaubleBar and are the perfect accessory for your daily adventures.

What’s Happening:

You’ve got a friend in me…we’re all familiar with the Toy Story song and now you can welcome best friends Woody Buzz

Just in time for the new movie, Lightyear , the company has introduced their latest Disney offerings that will have you celebrating your inner child while immersing you in nostalgia!

, the company has introduced their latest Disney offerings that will have you celebrating your inner child while immersing you in nostalgia! Of course the iconic duo aren’t the only glam options. An ever-adorable Alien

Each of the Toy Story Bag Charms are available now exclusively on BaubleBar.com

Links to the individual designs can be found below.

Buzz Lightyear

This Buzz Lightyear Disney Pixar Bag Charm features 5,400 hand-set stones and luxe, hand-applied enamel.

Toy Story Disney Pixar Bag Charm

Glass stones, enamel and resin.

Gold plated zinc and brass.

Length: 3.5"

Width: 2.7"

Clip: Length: .75" Width: .50"

Woody

This Woody Disney Pixar Bag Charm features 400 hand-set stones as well as luxe, hand-applied enamel. Add to your favorite purse, tote, or backpack and be prepared to wow any onlooker.

Toy Story Disney Pixar Bag Charm

Glass stones, enamel and resin.

Gold plated zinc and brass.

Length: 3.5". Width: 1.7"

Clip: Length: .75". Width: .50"

Alien

This adorable alien bag charm features over 3,350 hand-set stones as well as luxe, hand-applied enamel.

Toy Story Disney Pixar Bag Charm

Glass stones.

Gold plated zinc and brass.

Length: 2.5". Width: 2.7"

Clip: Length: .75". Width: .50"

