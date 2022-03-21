Add a Wow Factor to Your Favorite Bag with New Mickey Mouse Bag Charms Designs from BaubleBar

by | Mar 21, 2022 3:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

When you want to show off your love of all things Disney, BaubleBar’s Mickey Mouse Bag Charms are the way to go. The familiar Mickey silhouette has been embellished with a variety of shiny, glittery and bold materials to give your favorite bag the perfect pop of color. Today BaubleBar has introduced six stunning new designs packed full of wow factor!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Last fall, BaubleBar brought some Disney magic to their assortment of jewelry and accessories with an adorable Mickey Mouse Bag Charm that was an instant hit. Well, they’re back with more!
  • Six new styles featuring the global icon decorated in bold colors, sparkling crystals and pavé patterns are now available online and will serve as the perfect glam accessory for your favorite bag.  
  • The new drop features punchy colored enamel and crystal that is all embellished by hand. Plus, Mickey’s head, arms, and legs all move 360° degrees in each direction, so it’s the perfect moveable accessory.
  • Mickey Mouse Bag Charms measure 3-inches high and weigh approximately 3 oz.
  • Both the new drop and the first wave of Mickey Mouse Bag Charms are available now on the BaubleBar website.
  • Links to individual items can be found below.

 

This hand-applied enamel in a pastel palette featuring light pink, lilac, yellow, and aqua is understated but unexpected

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($58)

This enamel style is all about bright and balanced colors. It mixes dark blue, light blue, bright green, purple, and hot pink to give a variety of colors that will be sure to add an extra punch.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($58)

Bedazzled in 1,800 sparkling gold crystals this style adds a little more bling to your look

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($68)

Bedazzled in 1,800 sparkling magenta crystals, this style adds a little more bling to your look.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($68)

This glittery pink color is a showstopper and great for bringing joy to whatever style you have.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($58)

Lilac beads make for a unique texture that will be sure to pop against any bag.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($68)

More Mickey Mouse Magic

If you love these, you’ll also love the Denim Mickey Mouse Bag Charm that’s on sale today, discounted to more that 50% off! Normally $58, shoppers can get the limited edition bag charm from just $25 (some exclusions apply)!

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Mosaic | BaubleBar

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed