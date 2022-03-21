Add a Wow Factor to Your Favorite Bag with New Mickey Mouse Bag Charms Designs from BaubleBar

When you want to show off your love of all things Disney, BaubleBar’s Mickey Mouse Bag Charms are the way to go. The familiar Mickey silhouette has been embellished with a variety of shiny, glittery and bold materials to give your favorite bag the perfect pop of color. Today BaubleBar has introduced six stunning new designs packed full of wow factor!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last fall, BaubleBar brought some Disney magic to their assortment of jewelry and accessories with an adorable Mickey Mouse Bag Charm that was an instant hit. Well, they’re back with more!

Six new styles

The new drop features punchy colored enamel and crystal that is all embellished by hand. Plus, Mickey’s head, arms, and legs all move 360° degrees in each direction, so it’s the perfect moveable accessory.

Mickey Mouse Bag Charms measure 3-inches high and weigh approximately 3 oz.

Both the new drop and the first wave of Mickey Mouse Bag Charms BaubleBar website

Links to individual items can be found below.

This hand-applied enamel in a pastel palette featuring light pink, lilac, yellow, and aqua is understated but unexpected

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($58)

This enamel style is all about bright and balanced colors. It mixes dark blue, light blue, bright green, purple, and hot pink to give a variety of colors that will be sure to add an extra punch.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($58)

Bedazzled in 1,800 sparkling gold crystals this style adds a little more bling to your look

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($68)

Bedazzled in 1,800 sparkling magenta crystals, this style adds a little more bling to your look.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($68)

This glittery pink color is a showstopper and great for bringing joy to whatever style you have.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($58)

Lilac beads make for a unique texture that will be sure to pop against any bag.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar ($68)

More Mickey Mouse Magic

If you love these, you’ll also love the Denim Mickey Mouse Bag Charm that’s on sale today, discounted to more that 50% off! Normally $58, shoppers can get the limited edition bag charm from just $25 (some exclusions apply)!

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Mosaic | BaubleBar