Jake Schreier Set as Director of Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts” Movie

Marvel Studios has been working on a top-secret movie based on the Thunderbolts comics, and the project has now set Jake Schreier as the director, according to Deadline.

Schreier is known for directing classic Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar music videos, and has also worked on FX Dave .

. According to insiders, Schreier's presentation blew executives away and ultimately landed him the job.

Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

Not much is known about the plot of the film other than it revolving around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU) who go on missions for the government, which honestly sounds similar to DC's Suicide Squad series.

series. Characters that could potentially appear in the film include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent and the Winter Soldier.

General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is also a possibility since he is the person in the comics who assembles the first team — hence the name — but that is unconfirmed as no deal with any actor has been made.

