“Ms. Marvel Suite” Now Available for Streaming

The “Ms. Marvel Suite” composed by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman has been released on all major streaming platforms today.

What’s Happening:

Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her award-winning music, spanning film, television, theater, interactive media and live performance, reflects an audaciously creative, prodigious, fresh spirit.

She previously composed the score of Marvel’s What If…? and is also scoring the forthcoming Marvel Studios’ film The Marvels.

Fans of the series can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here

Additionally, The Ms. Marvel: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) Original Soundtrack is set for release on June 22nd and will be followed by Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) on July 13th.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Commenting on the track, Karpman said: “I can’t contain my excitement for the project that is Ms. Marvel! I’m thrilled that today she enters the world. In the upcoming weeks I’ll share stories about the fun musical collaborations that are featured in the score, but for now, take a listen to the theme for Ms. Marvel!!”