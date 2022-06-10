Celebrate One Year of Velocicoaster with Mosasaurus Roll at Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Today is the one year anniversary of Universal Orlando’s newest and most thrilling attraction, Jurassic World Velocicoaster. To celebrate, a special sushi roll inspired by the attraction’s iconic Mosasaurus Roll is available today only at Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar.

What’s Happening:

Dinosaur riddle for you: what kept the Velociraptor atop the Jurassic food chain? Answer: hunger. Satisfy yours by sinking your teeth into the savory new Mosasaurus roll at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar in CityWalk, in honor of Jurassic World VelociCoaster being THE apex predator of coasters for one year and counting.

Enjoy a perfectly crafted roll filled with Hamachi, Coconut Shrimp, Japanese Mayo, and Scallions, topped with Avocado Eel, Sriracha, and Citrus Tobiko. With a flavor combo this good, make sure to order enough to feed your hungry pack.

Then, don’t miss Jurassic World Dominion in theaters today!

