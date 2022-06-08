“Jurassic World Dominion” Doughnut Now Available at Universal Orlando’s Voodoo Doughnut

A doughnut 65 Million years in the making but made fresh today! In celebration of the release of Jurassic World Dominion, Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando is offering a special prehistoric treat.

What’s Happening:

The Jurassic World Dominion Doughnut from Voodoo Doughnut is available June 8th-25th.

Doughnut from Voodoo Doughnut is available June 8th-25th. It is available for $3.75 and features a yeast shell filled with blueberry filling, topped with vanilla frosting and the Jurassic World logo.

There’s no word on if this is also available at Universal Studios Hollywood.

