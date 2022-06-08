“Jurassic World Dominion” Doughnut Now Available at Universal Orlando’s Voodoo Doughnut

A doughnut 65 Million years in the making but made fresh today! In celebration of the release of Jurassic World Dominion, Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando is offering a special prehistoric treat.
What’s Happening:
- The Jurassic World Dominion Doughnut from Voodoo Doughnut is available June 8th-25th.
- It is available for $3.75 and features a yeast shell filled with blueberry filling, topped with vanilla frosting and the Jurassic World logo.
- There’s no word on if this is also available at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Check out Alex’s review of Jurrassic World Dominion, which struggles to get the franchise back to what made it so great in the first place.
