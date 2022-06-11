Darth Vader To Make Appearances at Disneyland For Limited Time

Starting today for a limited time only, Darth Vader will be making appearances once again at Disneyland Park.

While many Star Wars fans might immediately assume he will be spotted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the park, he will actually be found for his limited time meet and greets in Tomorrowland.

Disneyland did not specify when Darth Vader’s appearances in Tomorrowland will stop, just that they will only be offered for a limited-time.

The news comes from the official Disneyland Twitter account, which reminds us to also be sure to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ , and also signifying that this limited time offering might tie-in with the show.

Previously, Darth Vader could be found for meet and greets in the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. While the attraction was open for special events including the recent Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, it has not yet reopened for regular day guests, but it is a safe bet that Darth Vader will be in a location outside of the Launch Bay building.

The Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.