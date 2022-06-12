Flamingos Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Flamingos have returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (and presumably the other SeaWorld parks) following the emergence of a highly infectious and deadly strain of avian influenza virus.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay guests are invited to come visit the flamingos near the park’s bird garden and over at Animal Connections.

Also now once again open is the park’s interactive aviary, Lory Landing.

The highly infectious avian virus was detected earlier this year, and while it posed a low risk to the public, all bird exhibits at the various SeaWorld parks were closed off.

It seems the virus is now at a controllable level where it is safe for guests to be near.

