Flamingos Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Flamingos have returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (and presumably the other SeaWorld parks) following the emergence of a highly infectious and deadly strain of avian influenza virus.

What’s Happening:

  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay guests are invited to come visit the flamingos near the park’s bird garden and over at Animal Connections.
  • Also now once again open is the park’s interactive aviary, Lory Landing.
  • The highly infectious avian virus was detected earlier this year, and while it posed a low risk to the public, all bird exhibits at the various SeaWorld parks were closed off.
  • It seems the virus is now at a controllable level where it is safe for guests to be near.

