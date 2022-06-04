Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Celebration Brings Even More Fun to the Thrill-Packed Park

The Summer Celebration is underway at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and it brings even more fun and excitement to a park that has plenty to offer all year round. Busch Gardens invited us out to see everything they had to offer yesterday and it was a great time.

There are plenty of special offerings at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for their Summer Celebration, but first and foremost, it allows guests more time to enjoy their world-class attractions, like the recently opened Iron Gwazi. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is open until 10 PM throughout their Summer Celebration.

Throughout the park, guests will find colorful photo ops where they can commemorate their visit for the Summer Celebration.

Also found around the park, DJs bring some energy as they get guests moving with dance parties all day long.

As part of the Summer Celebration, free beer is back! Guests can head to Pantopia Drinks & Snacks (the snack stand outside of the Pantopia Theater, seen in the photo below) and get a complimentary sample of beer. The sample we received was Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.

There’s also some brand new entertainment for this year’s Summer Celebration. Located just across from the entrance to Iron Gwazi, “Gwazi Beats” is a new atmospheric show combining drums, dancers, and stilt-walkers in a pulse-pounding display of music and dance. Check out the full show below:

At the Stanleyville Theater, “Cirque Electric” has returned with some new music and the same incredible stunts and acrobatics that will get you out of your seats.

And finally, every Friday-Sunday during the Summer Celebration, guests can cap off their night with the “Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular.” This all-new production features an explosive array of colors and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to mesmerizing fountains and pyrotechnics. It’s an incredible show themed to all the colors of summer (which, I guess, is really just all the colors). There is a lot to look at during this show and, as you’ll see in the video below, it’s not all that close together. Sitting in the front puts you right in the action, but a seat in the back might give you a more complete view. Keep that in mind when you check out the show for yourself. Either way, it’s a great way to end your night at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Celebration runs now through August 7th and it is a great time to visit the park. Tickets are available here.