Rocket Café Reopens at Disneyland Paris After Multi-Year Closure

Rocket Café in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris has reopened with a new menu following a multi-year closure.

What’s Happening:

Rocket Café, located in Discoveryland near Hyperspace Mountain, has been closed for several years.

But now, Disneyland Paris guests have a brand new location for sweet and savory treats, as Rocket Café is once again open.

Given its location, the menu takes a decidedly Star Wars flair with a Darth Vader waffle and Boba Fett chocolate shortbread cookie.

You can see the full menu in the images below:

