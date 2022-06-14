Rocket Café Reopens at Disneyland Paris After Multi-Year Closure

Rocket Café in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris has reopened with a new menu following a multi-year closure.
What’s Happening:
- Rocket Café, located in Discoveryland near Hyperspace Mountain, has been closed for several years.
- But now, Disneyland Paris guests have a brand new location for sweet and savory treats, as Rocket Café is once again open.
- Given its location, the menu takes a decidedly Star Wars flair with a Darth Vader waffle and Boba Fett chocolate shortbread cookie.
- You can see the full menu in the images below:
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating Pride Month and has debuted a new Disney PhotoPass offering that guests can enjoy while at the park featuring a magical rainbow!
- Work is progressing on the massive transformation of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris. Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress.
- June means it is Pride Month and the first products of the Disney Pride collection are now available at Disneyland Paris.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning