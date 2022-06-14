Rocket Café Reopens at Disneyland Paris After Multi-Year Closure

Rocket Café in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris has reopened with a new menu following a multi-year closure.

What’s Happening:

  • Rocket Café, located in Discoveryland near Hyperspace Mountain, has been closed for several years.
  • But now, Disneyland Paris guests have a brand new location for sweet and savory treats, as Rocket Café is once again open.
  • Given its location, the menu takes a decidedly Star Wars flair with a Darth Vader waffle and Boba Fett chocolate shortbread cookie.

  • You can see the full menu in the images below:

