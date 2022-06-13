Disneyland Paris Introduces Pride Month PhotoPass Magic Photo

Disneyland Paris is celebrating Pride Month and has debuted a new Disney PhotoPass offering that guests can enjoy while at the park featuring a magical rainbow!
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating Pride Month at the park by offering guests a new Disney Photopass opportunity featuring a magical photo where a rainbow appears alongside guests.
- A photo shared by Disneyland Paris shows the park ambassadors, Carmen Lleo Badal and Quentin Rodrigues posing with the digital rainbow while at the park.
- Guests will be able to find the brand new Pride Magic Shot by Disney PhotoPass across from Plaza Gardens Restaurant (at Disneyland Paris) throughout the month of June.
- The Magic Shot is similar to one that can also be found at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World domestically, as both of those resorts celebrate Pride month as well.
