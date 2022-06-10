Photos: Construction Progresses on the Disneyland Hotel’s Royal Transformation at Disneyland Paris

Work is progressing on the massive transformation of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris. Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress.

The grand entrance to Disneyland Paris is a little less grand while the refurbishment takes place.

Construction walls surround much of the hotel, with artwork inspired by the park’s lands and attractions adorning them.

When the Disneyland Hotel reopens, it will take on a royal theme with beautifully decorated rooms and suites inspired by animated classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, as well as more recent hits such as Tangled and Frozen.

All hotel areas will be upgraded and redesigned to offer enhanced accommodations with upgraded technologies, from online check-in to in-room connectivity. There will also be expansions to the boutique and fitness areas, featuring an extended pool, spa and gym.

When complete, the hotel’s exterior will retain its charming Victorian lines and continue to blend harmoniously into the world of Disneyland Paris’ Main Street, U.S.A. with the facades, roofs and woodwork to be completely refurbished, as well as the hotel's parking area.

Walls lead around to the guest exit of Disneyland Paris.

There are also walls up underneath the hotel, which doubles as the entrance and ticket sales area for Disneyland Paris.