Shang Chi Returns to Avengers Campus With New Look

Shang-Chi has returned to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, and this time, he brought the suit!

What’s Happening:

  • After traveling to Ta Lo, Shang-Chi returns to Avengers Campus with a brand new look and is once again ready to take on any oncoming threats at a moment’s notice (and/or pick up a delicious shawarma wrap).

Shang-Chi has returned to Avengers Campus from Ta Lo, wielding the power of the Ten Rings💥 #Disney #DisneyParks #ShangChi #AvengersCampus #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure

  • Shang-Chi (re)joins the growing list of Heroic Encounters new recruits visiting the land might find — including, but certainly not limited to, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Ant-Man, and The Wasp, and more! You never know who you might find around every corner, ready to spring into action and save the day at any time.

