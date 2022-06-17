Shang Chi Returns to Avengers Campus With New Look

Shang-Chi has returned to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, and this time, he brought the suit!
What’s Happening:
- After traveling to Ta Lo, Shang-Chi returns to Avengers Campus with a brand new look and is once again ready to take on any oncoming threats at a moment’s notice (and/or pick up a delicious shawarma wrap).
- When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first premiered, Shang-Chi appeared in his more casual look and battled the Death Dealer.
- Shang-Chi (re)joins the growing list of Heroic Encounters new recruits visiting the land might find — including, but certainly not limited to, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Ant-Man, and The Wasp, and more! You never know who you might find around every corner, ready to spring into action and save the day at any time.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A new series of Encanto inspired floral displays have populated the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, adding vibrant colors and energy while representing inclusion at the same time.
- Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of Her Universe, will be making an appearance at Downtown Disney next week.
- In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Mater has become the latest character to get the popcorn bucket treatment!
