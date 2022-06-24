Video: The All-American College Band Returns to Disneyland After 2 Year Absence

After a two year absence, the All-American College Band finally returned to Disneyland on June 21st, a longtime summer tradition where young musicians get a chance to perform on the streets of the Happiest Place on Earth.

Performances were of course stalled during 2020 when Disneyland was closed for the pandemic, but the All-American College Band did not return during 2021.

After that two year absence, the band is back, and you can see a full performance in the video below:

While you’ll typically find the band on Main Street USA, performance schedules and locations are subject to change without notice. Please refer to the official Disneyland app for the most up-to-date information.

