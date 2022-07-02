Photos: Construction Update on TRON Lightcycle / Run and Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom

There’s a lot going on at Walt Disney world’s Magic Kingdom these days, and not just the World’s Most Magical Celebration. With two ongoing construction projects on two different attractions, we thought we would head out to take a look around and see how progress is going on TRON Lightcycle / Run and the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Construction on TRON / Lightcycle Run has been going on for quite some time and as a result, the Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed.

Work continues on the track in the area of TRON and we took a look around.

Planters have been put in place to obscure the once open and visible areas, blocking the view of work being done on the train tracks from guests.

We learned back in March that the railroad was testing

Next, we hopped on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

As we learned back in April

We also spotted what appears to be water features installed in the area around the attraction, though it’s unclear what their purpose might be.

Construction on the grounds around the attraction continue however and there appears to be a lot of work yet to be done.

There is currently no opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run or the Walt Disney World Railroad at this time.