Testing Has Begun for the Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad is a classic attraction in the Magic Kingdom. It has been closed since December of 2018 due to Tron construction. Disney Parks TikTok shared a video and makes us all hope that this train will open soon.
What’s Happening:
- The caption read “Choo Choo! Testing is just beginning for the Walt #DisneyWorld Railroad crew.”
- Testing on the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad resumed earlier this year as the grand circle tour prepared for an eventual return.
- In the Tik Tok, Disney Parks gave a little bit of a history lesson on the classic Walt Disney World Railroad.
- Lou, who is a cast member of 32 years, does maintenance and shares some information about this attraction.
- This train has original locomotives, and every morning they fire up the trains, which takes about two or three hours to bring them up to pressure.
- The team uses a ball of waste, lights it, and then inserts it into the boiler. They turn on the atomizer, get steam pressure, and then add fuel.
- Once the train is fired up, they build it up to pressure.
- Lou shares that he and his team are excited about getting closer to bringing the railroad back in.
- They believe that this is part of Walt’s legacy and that it is an honor to be able to work on them.
- You can see the video below.
Choo Choo! Testing is just beginning for the Walt #DisneyWorld Railroad crew 🚂 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyCastLife #Railroad #Train #TrainTok
History:
- The Walt Disney World Railroad was an opening day attraction on October 1st, 1971.
- At the time, there was only one stop made, which was on Main Street USA.
- On May 1st, 1972, there was a second stop added in Frontierland.
- Then a third stop was added on June 18th, 1988.
- If you want to take a full ride around on the train, it takes 20 minutes.
- It is a total of 1.5 miles for the full circle tour.
- There is no height restriction, and anyone can ride. Strollers are permitted, but they must be folded up.