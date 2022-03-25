Testing Has Begun for the Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad is a classic attraction in the Magic Kingdom. It has been closed since December of 2018 due to Tron construction. Disney Parks TikTok shared a video and makes us all hope that this train will open soon.

What’s Happening:

The caption read “Choo Choo! Testing is just beginning for the Walt #DisneyWorld Railroad crew.”

Testing on the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad resumed earlier this year

In the Tik Tok, Disney Parks gave a little bit of a history lesson on the classic Walt Disney World Railroad.

Lou, who is a cast member of 32 years, does maintenance and shares some information about this attraction.

This train has original locomotives, and every morning they fire up the trains, which takes about two or three hours to bring them up to pressure.

The team uses a ball of waste, lights it, and then inserts it into the boiler. They turn on the atomizer, get steam pressure, and then add fuel.

Once the train is fired up, they build it up to pressure.

Lou shares that he and his team are excited about getting closer to bringing the railroad back in.

They believe that this is part of Walt’s legacy and that it is an honor to be able to work on them.

You can see the video below.

History:

The Walt Disney World Railroad was an opening day attraction on October 1st, 1971.

At the time, there was only one stop made, which was on Main Street USA.

On May 1st, 1972, there was a second stop added in Frontierland.

Then a third stop was added on June 18th, 1988.

If you want to take a full ride around on the train, it takes 20 minutes.

It is a total of 1.5 miles for the full circle tour.

There is no height restriction, and anyone can ride. Strollers are permitted, but they must be folded up.