Official Disneyland Resort Social Media Hacked with Offensive Content

Disney fans everywhere were shocked when they looked at the Disneyland Resort social media accounts Thursday morning. Instead of seeing Disney magic, there were some extremely offensive remarks made by a hacker, according to ABC7.

What's Happening:

This morning, July 7th, someone hacked Disneyland Resort social media accounts posting some offensive and racist comments.

The perpetrator said his name was “David Do,” and called himself a "super hacker."

The motive was unclear and the perpetrator did not make any public demands or try to get money.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement: "Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning. We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation."

