The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Closing August 15th for Holiday Transformation

Beware foolish mortals, for The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland will soon be closing for its annual transformation into Haunted Mansion Holiday.
What’s Happening:
- The Haunted Mansion will be closed for refurbishment from August 15th through September 1st, 2022, and will reopen on September 2nd as Haunted Mansion Holiday, as part of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
- Haunted Mansion Holiday typically runs up until the beginning of January, although no end date has been announced at this point.
