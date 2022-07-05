Photos/Videos: Submarine Testing Begins at the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Following a lengthy closure, Disneyland Park is set to reopen the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage on July 25th. In preparation for the reopening, testing of the submarines themselves has begun.

What’s Happening:

  • Recently, walls around the attraction came down, following its lengthy refurbishment (not to mention a pandemic closure), which saw the attraction’s lagoon completely drained and then refilled.

  • Today, we spotted the submarines testing in the beautifully colored lagoon.
  • Cast Members were also training ahead of the reopening.

  • During the downtime, Imagineers added more coral, new paint, fresh kelp and seaweed while also including enhanced special effects and lighting.

