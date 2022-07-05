Photos/Videos: Submarine Testing Begins at the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Following a lengthy closure, Disneyland Park is set to reopen the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage on July 25th. In preparation for the reopening, testing of the submarines themselves has begun.

What’s Happening:

Today, we spotted the submarines testing in the beautifully colored lagoon.

Cast Members were also training ahead of the reopening.

During the downtime, Imagineers added more coral, new paint, fresh kelp and seaweed while also including enhanced special effects and lighting.

