Photos/Videos: Submarine Testing Begins at the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Following a lengthy closure, Disneyland Park is set to reopen the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage on July 25th. In preparation for the reopening, testing of the submarines themselves has begun.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, walls around the attraction came down, following its lengthy refurbishment (not to mention a pandemic closure), which saw the attraction’s lagoon completely drained and then refilled.
- Today, we spotted the submarines testing in the beautifully colored lagoon.
- Cast Members were also training ahead of the reopening.
- During the downtime, Imagineers added more coral, new paint, fresh kelp and seaweed while also including enhanced special effects and lighting.
