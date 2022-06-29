Photos: Walls Come Down Around the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Lagoon at Disneyland

Following a lengthy closure, Disneyland Park is set to reopen the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage on July 25th. In preparation for the reopening, walls have come down around the Submarine Lagoon in Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

Walls around the attraction came down recently, following its lengthy refurbishment (not to mention a pandemic closure), which saw the attraction’s lagoon completely drained and then refilled.

During the downtime, Imagineers added more coral, new paint, fresh kelp and seaweed while also including enhanced special effects and lighting.

Also new is the addition of Hank the septopus from Finding Dory.

The yells of “MINE, MINE, MINE” from the beloved seagulls will once again echo through Tomorrowland.

