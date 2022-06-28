Disneyland Guests Can Save Up to 25% on Disneyland Resort Hotels This August and September

Those wishing to visit Disneyland Resort and take advantage of a special offer right now and save up to 25% on their Disneyland Resort hotel rooms.

Prospective Disneyland guests can save up to 25% off select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from August 7 through September 29, 2022.

Guests can book now through September 22, 2022. Travel must be completed by September 30, 2022.

There are actually two separate offers that, together, feature savings on rooms at all three Disneyland Resort hotels.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer

Save up to 20% on Standard and Premium rooms

Disneyland Hotel:

Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer

Save up to 15% on Standard and Premium rooms

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

Save up to 10% on Standard and Premium rooms

Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel:

Must purchase a consecutive 4-night or longer stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel, and is valid for most nights from August 7 through September 29, 2022.

Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.

Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites and previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Save up to 20% at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 15% at the Disneyland Hotel or 10% at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, on Standard and Premium rooms:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room type at the same hotel for travel most Sunday through Thursday nights from August 7 through September 29, 2022.

Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.