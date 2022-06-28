Disneyland Guests Can Save Up to 25% on Disneyland Resort Hotels This August and September

Those wishing to visit Disneyland Resort and take advantage of a special offer right now and save up to 25% on their Disneyland Resort hotel rooms.
- Prospective Disneyland guests can save up to 25% off select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from August 7 through September 29, 2022.
- Guests can book now through September 22, 2022. Travel must be completed by September 30, 2022.
- There are actually two separate offers that, together, feature savings on rooms at all three Disneyland Resort hotels.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:
- Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer
- Save up to 20% on Standard and Premium rooms
Disneyland Hotel:
- Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer
- Save up to 15% on Standard and Premium rooms
Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:
- Save up to 10% on Standard and Premium rooms
Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel:
- Must purchase a consecutive 4-night or longer stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel, and is valid for most nights from August 7 through September 29, 2022.
- Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.
- Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites and previously booked rooms.
- Advance reservations required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
Save up to 20% at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 15% at the Disneyland Hotel or 10% at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, on Standard and Premium rooms:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room type at the same hotel for travel most Sunday through Thursday nights from August 7 through September 29, 2022.
- Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms.
- Advance reservations are required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.
