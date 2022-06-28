Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Set to Return to Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in August

Guests will soon once again be able to receive their magic makeovers. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will reopen at both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this August.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the news of the return of the popular boutiques with a special royal proclamation:
- Guests ages 3 to 12 will soon get to see the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices for their head-to-toe princess makeovers and to be transformed into some of their favorite Disney characters with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories.
- The reopening will also feature new options for gests to choose from, including a new hair accessory especially designed for textured hair and new costumes featuring some of Disney’s newest heroes and heroines coming later this year.
- Additionally Disney shared that the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and Disney Springs, which will reopen at a later date.
- The reopened locations will also join the slate of Boutiques aboard the Disney Cruise Line, including the newest location on the Disney Wish.
- The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom will reopen August 25 with reservations becoming available in early August.
- The official Disney Parks TikTok account also shared a video announcing the reopening.
