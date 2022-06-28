Summer Fun Brings New and Returning Benefits to Guests Staying at Disneyland Resort Hotels

Guests staying at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort are treated to some amazing summer fun, including activities and pool parties, and later this summer, the return of Early Entry, Package Delivery and more.

What’s Happening:

With summer vacation in full swing, Disneyland Resort today announced early entry, new summer pool parties and more in a roundup of distinctly Disney benefits for overnight guests of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

Overnight guests can immerse themselves in Disney day and night, just steps from the parks and the Downtown Disney

When staying at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, guests can immerse themselves in magic day and night, with benefits such as: Daily summer pool parties: Taking place for a half-hour daily at all three Disneyland Resort Hotels, July 1 – Aug. 31, 2022. The Disney poolside squad will be on deck to lead games like the water sponge relay and a fun floaty toss, and play high-energy music for dancing the Pluto doggie paddle! Disney pals will stop by the pool to join in the fun.



Early Entry: Beginning Aug. 8, 2022, Disneyland Resort Hotel guests will be able to enjoy Early Entry for 30 minutes prior to each park’s opening, daily, to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping. Theme Park reservations and valid admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Each registered hotel guest (ages 3 and older) must have valid park admission, park reservation, and hotel room key card for early entry park admission.

Beginning Aug. 8, 2022, Disneyland Resort Hotel guests will be able to enjoy Early Entry for 30 minutes prior to each park’s opening, daily, to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping. Theme Park reservations and valid admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Each registered hotel guest (ages 3 and older) must have valid park admission, park reservation, and hotel room key card for early entry park admission. Dining Delivery: Select restaurants in the Downtown Disney District provide meal delivery services. Scan the QR code right from your in-room TV to access the links to those restaurants’ delivery webpages to place your order that can be delivered right to your Disneyland Resort Hotel lobby.

Select restaurants in the Downtown Disney District provide meal delivery services. Scan the QR code right from your in-room TV to access the links to those restaurants’ delivery webpages to place your order that can be delivered right to your Disneyland Resort Hotel lobby. Package delivery: Available beginning Aug. 8, 2022, purchases guests made during their visit in the parks can be delivered to their Disneyland Resort Hotel the next day. Plus, they can even charge select Disneyland Resort shopping and dining purchases right to your room through the Disneyland app.

Available beginning Aug. 8, 2022, purchases guests made during their visit in the parks can be delivered to their Disneyland Resort Hotel the next day. Plus, they can even charge select Disneyland Resort shopping and dining purchases right to your room through the Disneyland app. Preferred Dine Access (coming soon) will offer Disneyland Resort Hotel guests the opportunity to have preferred access to a limited number of reservations at select hotel table service restaurants during the dates of their hotel stay. More details on this new offer are expected to come at a later date.

will offer Disneyland Resort Hotel guests the opportunity to have preferred access to a limited number of reservations at select hotel table service restaurants during the dates of their hotel stay. More details on this new offer are expected to come at a later date. Hotel Activities: Learn to draw Disney characters, or learn to play the ukulele and hula dance. Guests can visit the Guest Services Desk located in each hotel lobby during their stay for a complete schedule of current activities and locations.

Guests of the Disneyland Resort Hotels can also expect more of the same traditions they’re already used to, such as classic dining opportunities at restaurants like Napa Rose and Storyteller’s Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Goofy’s Kitchen, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, and Tongaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill at the Disneyland Hotel.

All hotel guests can also enjoy a rooftop viewing area at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to take in a performance of the evening fireworks at Disneyland Park, or opt for club level accommodations at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel to gain access to The Veranda or E-Ticket Lounge, each offering a continental breakfast, afternoon tea, a wine and cheese reception, cookies and desserts, a personal concierge, and fireworks viewing when available.

Not only are all three hotels within close walking distance to the parks, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests now have a special entrance to Disney California Adventure Disneyland Monorail

If you’re visiting later this season, you may save up to 25% on select rooms at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort on most Sunday through Thursday nights from Aug. 7 – Sept. 29, 2022. Bookings begin now through Sept. 22, 2022! Save up to 25% off select stays of four nights or longer at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa or Disneyland Hotel. Or save up to 20% on accommodations at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 15% at the Disneyland Hotel and 10% at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. These special offers are ideal for an end-of-summer getaway, or an overnight stay during the first few weeks of Halloween Time, which begins Sept. 2, 2022, at the Disneyland Resort.